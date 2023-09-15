High school football is on the schedule this week in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Clare County
  • Chippewa County
  • Gogebic County
  • Berrien County
  • Wayne County
  • Sanilac County
  • Mecosta County
  • Oakland County
  • Bay County
  • Saint Joseph County

    • Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Vicksburg High School at Paw Paw High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Paw Paw, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Portage Northern High School at Kalamazoo Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Kalamazoo, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    White Pigeon High School at Comstock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Kalamazoo, MI
    • Conference: Southwest 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mattawan High School at Portage Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Portage, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.