If you live in Leelanau County, Michigan and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Leelanau County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Glen Lake High School at Kalkaska High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Kalkaska, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Suttons Bay High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Manistee, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

