Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Leelanau County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Leelanau County, Michigan and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leelanau County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Glen Lake High School at Kalkaska High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Kalkaska, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Suttons Bay High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Manistee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
