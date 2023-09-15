Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Lenawee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Lenawee County, Michigan this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Dundee High School at Onsted High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Onsted, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tecumseh High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Adrian, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Morenci Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Morenci, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at Madison High School - Adrian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montpelier at Sand Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Sand Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsdale High School at Blissfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Blissfield, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson Area High School at Ida High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ida, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Central High School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Addison, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waldron High School at Lenawee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Adrian, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.