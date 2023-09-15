Livingston County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Livingston County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

St Johns High School at Fowlerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Fowlerville, MI

Fowlerville, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry High School at Whitmore Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Whitmore Lake, MI

Whitmore Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Hartland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Hartland, MI

Hartland, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Brighton High School at Novi High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Novi, MI

Novi, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Howell High School at Plymouth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinckney High School at Jackson High School