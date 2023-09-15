Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Mackinac County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mackinac County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Mackinac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Engadine High School at Mid Peninsula High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Rock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.