If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Macomb County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered here.

Macomb County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Eisenhower High School at Romeo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Washington, MI

Washington, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Armada High School at Imlay City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Imlay City, MI

Imlay City, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Fraser High School at Port Huron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Port Huron, MI

Port Huron, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran North High School at Clarenceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

New Haven High School at Lincoln High School - Warren

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Shore High School at Fitzgerald High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cousino High School at Grosse Pointe North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Yale High School at Richmond High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Richmond, MI

Richmond, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Center Line High School at Hazel Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Hazel Park, MI

Hazel Park, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Clair High School at Clintondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Clinton Township, MI

Clinton Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Dakota High School at Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores at Utica High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Utica, MI

Utica, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bad Axe High School at Memphis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Memphis, MI

Memphis, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Warren Mott High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

L'Anse Creuse High School at Grosse Pointe South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Grosse Pointe, MI

Grosse Pointe, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Eastpointe at Warren Woods-Tower High School