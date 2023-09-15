Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Marquette County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.

    • Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Grantsburg High School at Ishpeming High School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Ishpeming, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Houghton High School at Westwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Ishpeming, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kingsford High School at Negaunee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Negaunee, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

