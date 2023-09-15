Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Marquette County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.

Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Grantsburg High School at Ishpeming High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 15

5:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Ishpeming, MI

Ishpeming, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Houghton High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Ishpeming, MI

Ishpeming, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingsford High School at Negaunee High School