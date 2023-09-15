Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Mecosta County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Mecosta County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Mecosta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Reed City High School at Big Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at Morley Stanwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Morley, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chippewa Hills High School at Central Montcalm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Stanton, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
