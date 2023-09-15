Is there high school football on the docket this week in Menominee County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Carney-Nadeau High School at Luther L Wright High School

Game Time: 4:20 PM CT on September 15

4:20 PM CT on September 15 Location: Ironwood, MI

Ironwood, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Menominee High School at Calumet High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on September 15

6:55 PM ET on September 15 Location: Calumet, MI

Calumet, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bark River-Harris High School at L'Anse High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: L'Anse, MI

L'Anse, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ontonagon Area High School at North Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15

6:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Powers, MI

Powers, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bark River-Harris High School at Baraga Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Baraga, MI

Baraga, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Stephenson High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School