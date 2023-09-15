Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Menominee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Menominee County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Carney-Nadeau High School at Luther L Wright High School
- Game Time: 4:20 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Ironwood, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Menominee High School at Calumet High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Calumet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bark River-Harris High School at L'Anse High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: L'Anse, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ontonagon Area High School at North Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Powers, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bark River-Harris High School at Baraga Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Baraga, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Stephenson High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Lake Linden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
