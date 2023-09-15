Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Midland County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Midland County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Midland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Bullock Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midland High School at Bay City Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bay City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Breckenridge High School at Coleman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Coleman, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Western High School at H. H. Dow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian Early College High School at Harrison High School - Harrison
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Harrison, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.