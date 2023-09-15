Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Muskegon County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Muskegon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Muskegon Heights High School at Hart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Hart, MI

Hart, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hesperia Community High School at North Muskegon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: North Muskegon, MI

North Muskegon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitehall High School at Montague High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Montague, MI

Montague, MI Conference: West Michigan

West Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Muskegon Heights High School at Ecorse Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Ecorse, MI

Ecorse, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Manistee High School at Muskegon Orchard View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Muskegon, MI

Muskegon, MI Conference: Lakes 8

Lakes 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Ravenna High School at Shelby High School