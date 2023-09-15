If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Newaygo County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Saint Clair County
  • Eaton County
  • Gratiot County
  • Isabella County
  • Baraga County
  • Marquette County
  • Grand Traverse County
  • Missaukee County
  • Ogemaw County
  • Roscommon County

    • Newaygo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Kent City High School at White Cloud High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: White Cloud, MI
    • Conference: Central State Activities Associations
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hesperia Community High School at North Muskegon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: North Muskegon, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grant High School at Fremont High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Fremont, MI
    • Conference: Central State Activities Associations
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.