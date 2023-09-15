Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Newaygo County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Newaygo County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Newaygo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Kent City High School at White Cloud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: White Cloud, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hesperia Community High School at North Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: North Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grant High School at Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fremont, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
