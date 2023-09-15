If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Newaygo County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Newaygo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Kent City High School at White Cloud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: White Cloud, MI

White Cloud, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Hesperia Community High School at North Muskegon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: North Muskegon, MI

North Muskegon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grant High School at Fremont High School