Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Osceola County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Osceola County, Michigan, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Osceola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Reed City High School at Big Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Marion, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
