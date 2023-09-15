Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Otsego County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Otsego County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Otsego County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Petoskey High School at Gaylord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gaylord, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johannesburg-Lewiston High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Frankfort, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
