We have 2023 high school football competition in Ottawa County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

    • Ottawa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Wyoming High School at Zeeland East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Zeeland, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Catholic High School at Unity Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Hudsonville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

