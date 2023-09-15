Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Roscommon County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Roscommon County, Michigan this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roscommon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
McBain High School at Roscommon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Roscommon, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beal City High School at Houghton Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Houghton Lake, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
