Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Saint Clair County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Saint Clair County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Oakland Christian High School at Capac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Capac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marysville High School at Lamphere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fraser High School at Port Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Algonac High School at Croswell-Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Croswell, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yale High School at Richmond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Richmond, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
