The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Saint Joseph County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered.

Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Sturgis High School at Plainwell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Plainwell, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Mendon High School at Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Athens, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

White Pigeon High School at Comstock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Kalamazoo, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Edwardsburg High School at Three Rivers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Three Rivers, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Centreville High School