Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Saint Joseph County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Saint Joseph County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered.
Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Sturgis High School at Plainwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Plainwell, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mendon High School at Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Athens, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Pigeon High School at Comstock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edwardsburg High School at Three Rivers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Three Rivers, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Centreville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Centreville, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
