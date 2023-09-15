Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Shiawassee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Shiawassee County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered.
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Corunna High School at Owosso High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Owosso, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Whitmore Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Whitmore Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Haven High School at Lincoln High School - Warren
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durand Area High School at LakeVille Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Otisville, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Lothrop High School at Mt Morris High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mt Morris, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merritt Academy at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesaning High School at Laingsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Laingsburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
