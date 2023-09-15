Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Angels (68-79) against the Detroit Tigers (67-79) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Angels. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on September 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (5-3) to the mound, while Griffin Canning (7-6) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Tigers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Tigers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Tigers have a record of 4-2.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have won 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

Detroit has a record of 13-10 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 580 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.39).

Tigers Schedule