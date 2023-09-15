If you live in Tuscola County, Michigan and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Atherton High School at Kingston High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15

6:45 PM ET on September 15 Location: Kingston, MI

Kingston, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Caro High School at Vassar High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Vassar, MI

Vassar, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Carrollton High School at Millington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Millington, MI

Millington, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Cass City High School at Reese High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Reese, MI

Reese, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Merritt Academy at Akron-Fairgrove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Fairgrove, MI

Fairgrove, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Dryden High School at Mayville High School