Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Van Buren County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Van Buren County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
South Haven High School at Lawton High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lawton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vicksburg High School at Paw Paw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Paw Paw, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mattawan High School at Portage Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Portage, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcellus High School at Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lawrence, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin High School at Gobles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gobles, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Centreville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Centreville, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bangor High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bloomingdale, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.