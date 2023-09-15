Big Ten teams are in action for 13 games in Week 3 of the 2023 college football season. Some of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options, according to our computer model, include picking Georgia Southern +19.5 against Wisconsin as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State matchup.

Best Week 3 Big Ten Spread Bets

Pick: Georgia Southern +19.5 vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Wisconsin Badgers

Georgia Southern Eagles at Wisconsin Badgers Projected Favorite & Spread: Wisconsin by 5.5 points

Wisconsin by 5.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Purdue +2.5 vs. Syracuse

Matchup: Syracuse Orange at Purdue Boilermakers

Syracuse Orange at Purdue Boilermakers Projected Favorite & Spread: Purdue by 10.4 points

Purdue by 10.4 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Northern Illinois +10.5 vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northern Illinois Huskies at Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Favorite & Spread: Northern Illinois by 1.4 points

Northern Illinois by 1.4 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 3 Big Ten Total Bets

Under 65.5 - Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio State Buckeyes

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Total: 45.5 points

45.5 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Over 46.5 - Virginia vs. Maryland

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Maryland Terrapins

Virginia Cavaliers at Maryland Terrapins Projected Total: 62.3 points

62.3 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 15

September 15 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Under 48.5 - Northwestern vs. Duke

Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Duke Blue Devils

Northwestern Wildcats at Duke Blue Devils Projected Total: 36.5 points

36.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 3 Big Ten Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Rutgers 2-0 (1-0 Big Ten) 30.0 / 7.0 368.5 / 249.5 Ohio State 2-0 (1-0 Big Ten) 29.0 / 5.0 431.0 / 193.5 Minnesota 2-0 (1-0 Big Ten) 19.0 / 8.0 332.0 / 223.5 Penn State 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten) 50.5 / 11.0 509.5 / 224.0 Iowa 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten) 22.0 / 13.5 259.5 / 309.5 Michigan 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten) 32.5 / 5.0 447.0 / 232.0 Michigan State 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten) 38.0 / 10.5 435.5 / 206.0 Maryland 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten) 38.0 / 13.0 489.5 / 295.0 Purdue 1-1 (0-0 Big Ten) 29.5 / 28.0 395.0 / 386.5 Illinois 1-1 (0-0 Big Ten) 26.5 / 31.0 357.5 / 477.5 Wisconsin 1-1 (0-0 Big Ten) 30.0 / 24.0 435.5 / 324.0 Northwestern 1-1 (0-1 Big Ten) 22.5 / 15.5 296.0 / 302.0 Indiana 1-1 (0-1 Big Ten) 22.0 / 15.0 355.5 / 236.5 Nebraska 0-2 (0-1 Big Ten) 12.0 / 24.5 318.0 / 352.5

