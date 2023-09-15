Michigan High School Football Live Streams in Wexford County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Wexford County, Michigan this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Wexford County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Cadillac High School at Alpena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Alpena, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesick High School at Brethren High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Brethren, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
