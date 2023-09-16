The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) host the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Notre Dame has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 20th-best in total offense (485.7 yards per game) and seventh-best in total defense (223.0 yards allowed per game). Central Michigan has been struggling on defense, ranking 18th-worst with 36.5 points surrendered per game. It has been better on offense, posting 26.0 points per contest (89th-ranked).

Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Key Statistics

Central Michigan Notre Dame 324.5 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.7 (3rd) 472.0 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.0 (54th) 174.5 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.0 (38th) 150.0 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.7 (36th) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Bert Emanuel Jr. has thrown for 280 yards (140.0 ypg) to lead Central Michigan, completing 50% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 142 yards (71.0 ypg) on 38 carries with two touchdowns.

Myles Bailey has run for 125 yards across 25 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Chris Parker has hauled in 142 receiving yards on five catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tyson Davis has caught three passes and compiled 52 receiving yards (26.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Jesse Prewitt III's one catch (on one target) has netted him 32 yards (16.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 731 pass yards for Notre Dame, completing 75% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns this season.

The team's top rusher, Audric Estime, has carried the ball 43 times for 345 yards (115.0 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught five passes for 55 yards.

Jeremiyah Love has been handed the ball 15 times this year and racked up 110 yards (36.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has hauled in six catches for 128 yards (42.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jayden Thomas has hauled in eight receptions totaling 125 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Holden Staes has a total of 119 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five throws and scoring three touchdowns.

