The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) will battle the UMass Minutemen (1-2) at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Eastern Michigan vs. UMass? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Eastern Michigan vs. UMass?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 30, UMass 21

Eastern Michigan 30, UMass 21 This is the first time this season Eastern Michigan is the moneyline favorite.

The Eagles have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

UMass has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Minutemen have played as an underdog of +230 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Eastern Michigan (-7)



Eastern Michigan (-7) Eastern Michigan has covered the spread every time so far this year.

UMass has one win against the spread in three games this season.

This year, the Minutemen have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Eastern Michigan vs. UMass matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50)



Over (50) Every game featuring UMass this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 50.

The over/under for the contest of 50 is 2.8 points more than the combined points per game averages for Eastern Michigan (19.5 points per game) and UMass (27.7 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Eastern Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 48 Implied Total AVG 34 34 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

UMass

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.7 44 48 Implied Total AVG 32 26 35 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.