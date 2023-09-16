The UMass Minutemen (1-2) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as a 7-point underdog. The point total for the game is set at 50.5.

While Eastern Michigan ranks 101st in total defense with 405.5 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little worse, ranking third-worst (218.5 yards per game). UMass' defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 43.3 points per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 76th with 27.7 points per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Eastern Michigan vs. UMass Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs UMass Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eastern Michigan -7 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -300 +230

Looking to place a bet on Eastern Michigan vs. UMass? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Eastern Michigan to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

On the ground, Samson Evans had 15 touchdowns and 1,167 yards (89.8 per game) last year.

In 13 games, Taylor Powell threw for 2,114 yards (162.6 per game), with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.

Tanner Knue had 46 receptions for 637 yards (49 per game) and nine touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In 13 games, Austin Smith passed for 774 yards (59.5 per game), with six touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.1%.

On the ground, Smith scored two touchdowns and accumulated 255 yards.

Jose Ramirez recorded 47 tackles, 14 TFL, and 12 sacks in 13 games last year.

Joseph Sparacio had one interception to go with 53 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

In 13 games a season ago, Chase Kline totaled 39 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.

Grant Trueman recorded one interception to go with 17 tackles, four TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games played.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.