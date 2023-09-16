The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) play the UMass Minutemen (1-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The Eagles are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Michigan vs. UMass matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023

2:00 PM ET

Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 3 Odds

Eastern Michigan vs. UMass Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.

UMass has won one game against the spread this year.

The Minutemen have not covered the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

