The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) play the UMass Minutemen (1-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The Eagles are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Michigan vs. UMass matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. UMass Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Michigan Moneyline UMass Moneyline
BetMGM Eastern Michigan (-9.5) 52.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Eastern Michigan (-9.5) 52.5 -360 +285 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Eastern Michigan (-9.5) 52.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Eastern Michigan vs. UMass Betting Trends

  • Eastern Michigan has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.
  • UMass has won one game against the spread this year.
  • The Minutemen have not covered the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

