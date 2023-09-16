Our projection model predicts the Michigan Wolverines will defeat the Bowling Green Falcons on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Michigan Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Looking to bet on Michigan vs. Bowling Green? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Michigan vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (53.5) Michigan 44, Bowling Green 3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 Big Ten Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Wolverines are winless against the spread this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 53.5 points, two fewer than the average total in this season's Michigan contests.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The Falcons have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-1-0).

The Falcons have gone over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

The average point total for the Bowling Green this year is five points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolverines vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 32.5 5 32.5 5 -- -- Bowling Green 31 24.5 38 15 24 34

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.