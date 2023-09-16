The No. 8 Washington Huskies (2-0) face the Michigan State Spartans (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Huskies are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 16.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Michigan State vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Michigan State vs. Washington Betting Trends

Michigan State has won all two of its games against the spread this year.

Washington has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.

The Huskies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.