The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) square off against the Bowling Green Falcons (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 40.5 points. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Bowling Green matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Michigan vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Michigan has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Bowling Green has not won against the spread this year in one chances.

Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +500 Bet $100 to win $500 To Win the Big Ten +130 Bet $100 to win $130

