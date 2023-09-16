According to our computer model, the Northern Illinois Huskies will defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers when the two teams match up at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) on Saturday, September 16, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northern Illinois (+13) Over (42) Northern Illinois 23, Nebraska 21

Week 3 Predictions

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cornhuskers' implied win probability is 83.3%.

The Cornhuskers have one win against the spread this year.

Nebraska games average 49.8 total points per game this season, 7.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 21.7% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

The Huskies is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Huskies have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for Northern Illinois this year is 13.0 points higher than this game's over/under.

Cornhuskers vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nebraska 12.0 24.5 -- -- 12.0 24.5 Northern Illinois 19.0 19.0 11.0 14.0 27.0 24.0

