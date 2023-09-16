Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will meet Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:07 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Angels (-105). The total for the matchup is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won 58.1% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (18-13).

Detroit has a record of 18-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (58.1% winning percentage).

The Tigers have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Detroit has played in 147 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-72-5).

The Tigers have put together a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-43 36-36 28-31 40-47 55-58 13-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.