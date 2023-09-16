Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers play Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 149 total home runs.

Detroit is slugging .378, the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers' .236 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (591 total).

The Tigers are 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Tigers' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in MLB.

Detroit's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Detroit has a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.262).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Jesse Scholtens 9/12/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Joey Wentz Brandon Williamson 9/13/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Connor Phillips 9/14/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Reese Olson Derek Law 9/15/2023 Angels W 11-2 Away Tarik Skubal Griffin Canning 9/16/2023 Angels - Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Tyler Anderson 9/17/2023 Angels - Away Joey Wentz Reid Detmers 9/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Emmet Sheehan 9/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Reese Olson Lance Lynn 9/20/2023 Dodgers - Away Tarik Skubal Ryan Pepiot 9/21/2023 Athletics - Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Mason Miller

