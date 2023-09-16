Sawyer Gipson-Long will toe the rubber for the Detroit Tigers (68-79) on Saturday, September 16 against the Los Angeles Angels (68-80), who will answer with Tyler Anderson. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:07 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The favored Tigers have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +105. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Gipson-Long - DET (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (6-6, 5.36 ERA)

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in 31 games this season and won 18 (58.1%) of those contests.

The Tigers have gone 14-10 (winning 58.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers went 4-2 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (41.3%) in those contests.

The Angels have a mark of 26-36 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

