The No. 8 Washington Huskies (2-0) will clash with the Michigan State Spartans (2-0) at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Washington vs. Michigan State?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 28, Michigan State 23

Washington 28, Michigan State 23 Washington has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Huskies have played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Michigan State has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Spartans have played as an underdog of +575 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Huskies a 90.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Michigan State (+16.5)



Michigan State (+16.5) This season Washington has one win against the spread.

In 2023, the Huskies are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

So far in 2023, Michigan State is unbeaten against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)



Under (55.5) The over/under for the matchup of 55.5 is 32 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Washington (49.5 points per game) and Michigan State (38 points per game).

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.5 62.5 Implied Total AVG 43 43 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Michigan State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44 44 Implied Total AVG 32.5 32.5 ATS Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

