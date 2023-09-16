The Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) visit the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

While Iowa ranks 45th in total defense with 309.5 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly worse, ranking ninth-worst (259.5 yards per game). This season has been hard for Western Michigan on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging just 21 points per game (23rd-worst) and ceding 32.5 points per game (25th-worst).

Read on to see all the details on how to watch this game on BTN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Western Michigan vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Western Michigan Iowa 413.5 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.5 (124th) 388.5 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.5 (41st) 218 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100 (109th) 195.5 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.5 (116th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Jack Salopek leads Western Michigan with 280 yards on 33-of-48 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Buckley, has carried the ball 38 times for 281 yards (140.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has collected 84 yards (on 25 carries) with one touchdown.

Kenneth Womack's 121 receiving yards (60.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has eight receptions on 10 targets.

Austin Hence has caught nine passes and compiled 68 receiving yards (34 per game) with one touchdown.

Malique Dieudonne's seven targets have resulted in six receptions for 58 yards.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has racked up 314 yards (157 ypg) on 29-of-52 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 34 times for a team-high 91 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Jaziun Patterson has carried the ball 15 times for 84 yards (42 per game) and one touchdown.

Luke Lachey's leads his squad with 131 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 receptions (out of 16 targets).

Seth Anderson has put together a 55-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in three passes on seven targets.

Erick All has been the target of eight passes and hauled in six grabs for 47 yards, an average of 23.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa or Western Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.