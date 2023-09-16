The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) square off against the Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 28.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 43.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.

Western Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Western Michigan vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Western Michigan vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Western Michigan has covered once in two chances against the spread this year.

Iowa has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.