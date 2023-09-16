Zac Blair is in third place, at -6, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Zac Blair Insights

Zac Blair Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Blair has shot below par on six occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Blair has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

Blair has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Blair has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 25 -8 248 0 8 2 3 $2.2M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Blair's previous eight appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times. His average finish has been 21st.

In his past eight appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut six times.

Blair finished third when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

At 7,123 yards, Silverado CC (North) is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,018 yards.

The courses that Blair has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,242 yards, while Silverado CC (North) will be at 7,123 yards this week.

Blair's Last Time Out

Blair shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 24th percentile of the field.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the fifth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Blair shot better than 90% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.46.

Blair recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Blair recorded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Blair recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that last tournament, Blair's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Blair ended the Wyndham Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Blair finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Blair Odds to Win: +2200

All statistics in this article reflect Blair's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

