David Montgomery has a decent matchup when his Detroit Lions face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Seahawks have conceded 92 rushing yards per game, 12th in the NFL.

A year ago Montgomery churned out 801 yards rushing (50.1 per game) with five TDs. He tacked on 34 catches for 316 yards (19.8 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Montgomery vs. the Seahawks

Montgomery vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 45 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

Looking at run defense, the Seahawks gave up more than 100 rushing yards to nine players last season.

In terms of run defense, Seattle allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players last season.

In the ground game, the Seahawks allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Montgomery will see the Seahawks squad that gave up 150.2 rushing yards per game last year and was 30th-ranked in the NFL in rush defense.

A season ago, the Seahawks ranked 27th in league play in rushing touchdowns conceded (21).

David Montgomery Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-118)

Montgomery Rushing Insights

Montgomery hit the over on his rushing yards total in five games (33.3%) out of 15 opportunities last season.

The Lions, who were fifth in the league in points scored last year, dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while running the ball 44.9% of the time.

Montgomery ran for a touchdown in five games last year, but did not score more than one in a single game.

David Montgomery Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-110)

Montgomery Receiving Insights

In seven of his 15 games last season (46.7%), Montgomery hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 40 throws last year, averaging 7.9 yards per target (54th in league).

Montgomery had a receiving touchdown in one of 16 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Montgomery's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. 49ers 9/11/2022 Week 1 17 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/18/2022 Week 2 15 ATT / 122 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/25/2022 Week 3 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/9/2022 Week 5 12 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/13/2022 Week 6 15 ATT / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/24/2022 Week 7 15 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/30/2022 Week 8 15 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/6/2022 Week 9 14 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/13/2022 Week 10 9 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/20/2022 Week 11 17 ATT / 67 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/27/2022 Week 12 14 ATT / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 12/4/2022 Week 13 14 ATT / 61 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/18/2022 Week 15 12 ATT / 53 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bills 12/24/2022 Week 16 16 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 1/1/2023 Week 17 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 1/8/2023 Week 18 7 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

