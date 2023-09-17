Will David Montgomery Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks in Week 2?
When David Montgomery takes the field for the Detroit Lions in their Week 2 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Think Montgomery will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Montgomery got 201 carries for 801 yards rushing a year ago (50.1 per game) while scoreing five TDs. He also reeled in 34 passes for 316 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.
- He rushed for a touchdown in five games last season, but did not run for more than one TD in a game.
- He had one touchdown catch last season (in 16 games).
David Montgomery Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|17
|26
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 2
|@Packers
|15
|122
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|12
|20
|1
|4
|62
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|15
|67
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|15
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|15
|53
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|14
|36
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|9
|37
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 11
|@Falcons
|17
|67
|1
|3
|54
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|14
|79
|0
|3
|34
|0
|Week 13
|Packers
|14
|61
|1
|4
|6
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|12
|53
|1
|3
|38
|1
|Week 16
|Bills
|16
|62
|0
|4
|22
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|6
|24
|0
|2
|12
|0
|Week 18
|Vikings
|7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rep David Montgomery with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.