Jared Goff Week 2 Preview vs. the Seahawks
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a good matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are conceding the second-most passing yards in the NFL, 334 per game.
Goff passed for 4,438 yards last season (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his passes (382-for-587), with 29 TDs and seven INTs.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Goff and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Goff vs. the Seahawks
- Goff vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 378 PASS YPG / PASS TD
- Last season, Seattle allowed two quarterbacks to register over 300 passing yards in a game.
- The Seahawks surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.
- Against Seattle last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.
- Last year, the Seahawks allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.
- The 211.5 yards per game conceded by the Seahawks through the air last season were the 13th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.
- The Seahawks' defense was ranked 14th in the league at 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game last year.
Watch Lions vs Seahawks on Fubo!
Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Seahawks
- Passing Yards: 270.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (-167)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Goff with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Goff Passing Insights
- Goff hit the over on his passing yards total in nine games last year (52.9% of total opportunities).
- The Lions, who ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.
- Goff was sixth in the NFL with 7.6 yards per pass attempt last season (4,438 total yards passing).
- Goff had a passing touchdown in 13 of 17 games last season, with multiple passing TDs in nine of them.
Jared Goff Rushing Props vs the Seahawks
- Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-111)
Goff Rushing Insights
- Goff hit the over on his rushing yards total in seven games (43.8%) out of 16 opportunities last year.
- In 17 games last year, Goff did not rush for a touchdown.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Goff's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Eagles
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|21-for-37 / 215 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|20-for-34 / 256 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Vikings
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|25-for-41 / 277 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Seahawks
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|26-for-39 / 378 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT
|1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|19-for-35 / 229 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT
|3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cowboys
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|21-for-26 / 228 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs
|1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|27-for-37 / 321 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|14-for-26 / 137 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|19-for-26 / 236 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Giants
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|17-for-26 / 165 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bills
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|23-for-37 / 240 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|31-for-41 / 340 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|27-for-39 / 330 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|23-for-38 / 252 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Panthers
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|25-for-42 / 355 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|21-for-29 / 255 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|23-for-34 / 224 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.