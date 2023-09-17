With the Detroit Lions (1-0) and the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) squaring off on September 17 at Ford Field, Jared Goff and Geno Smith will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Lions vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Jared Goff vs. Geno Smith Matchup

Jared Goff 2022 Stats Geno Smith 17 Games Played 17 65.1% Completion % 69.8% 4,438 (261.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,282 (251.9) 29 Touchdowns 30 7 Interceptions 11 73 (4.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 366 (21.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 266.5 yards

: Over/Under 266.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Seahawks Defensive Stats

Last year, the Seahawks' defense struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranked 25th in the NFL with 23.6 points allowed per contest. When it came to total yards, the team ranked 26th with 6,149 total yards allowed (361.7 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Seattle allowed 3,595 passing yards last season, ranking 14th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it ranked 14th in the NFL with 23.

Against the run, the Seahawks struggled last season, with 2,554 rushing yards allowed (30th in NFL). They ranked 27th with 21 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Seattle ranked 27th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 42.3%. It was 24th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 59.6%.

Geno Smith Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 246.5 yards

: Over/Under 246.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Lions Defensive Stats

Last year, the Lions had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 28th in the NFL by allowing 25.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 32nd in the NFL with 392.4 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to stopping the pass, Detroit was bottom-10 in passing yards allowed last season, ceding the third-most passing yards in the NFL with 4,179 (245.8 per game). It also ranked 31st in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.5).

Against the run, the Lions' defense was stuck in neutral last season, as it ranked fourth-to-last in the league with 146.5 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 30th in the NFL with 5.2 yards allowed per run attempt.

On defense, Detroit ranked 30th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 45.1%. It was 27th in red-zone percentage allowed at 63.8%.

