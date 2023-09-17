Will Josh Reynolds Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks in Week 2?
Will Josh Reynolds find his way into the end zone when the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks meet in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.
Will Josh Reynolds score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)
- Reynolds recorded 38 catches for 479 yards and three TDs last year. He was targeted 59 times, and averaged 39.9 yards.
- In three of 12 games last season, Reynolds had a receiving touchdown. He did not, however, have a game with multiple receiving TD catches.
Josh Reynolds Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|3
|1
|28
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|3
|3
|38
|1
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|10
|6
|96
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|8
|7
|81
|1
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|10
|6
|92
|0
|Week 7
|@Cowboys
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|6
|2
|14
|0
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|4
|3
|19
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|6
|5
|51
|1
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|4
|2
|31
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|2
|1
|16
|0
