Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Lions vs. Seahawks Game – Week 2
The Seattle Seahawks (0-1) visit the Detroit Lions (1-0) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023, and best bets information is available.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Lions vs. Seahawks? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
When is Lions vs. Seahawks?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Detroit 26 - Seattle 16
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 68.6%.
- The Lions finished 3-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 60% of those games).
- Detroit played as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter in only one game last season, which it won.
- The Seahawks were underdogs 11 times last season and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.
- Last season, Seattle won two of its six games when it was the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
Who will win? The Lions or Seahawks? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Detroit (-4.5)
- The Lions had 12 wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- Detroit covered every time (1-0) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite last season.
- The Seahawks beat the spread seven times in 17 games last season.
- Seattle won twice ATS (2-4) as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater last season.
Parlay your bets together on the Lions vs. Seahawks matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47.5)
- These two teams averaged a combined 50.5 points per game a season ago, 3.0 more points than the over/under of 47.5 set for this matchup.
- The Lions and the Seahawks saw their opponents average a combined 1.2 more points per game last season than the point total of 47.5 set in this matchup.
- A total of 10 of the Lions' games last season hit the over.
- The Seahawks and their opponent combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|1
|71.0
|1
Noah Fant Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games (2022)
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|17
|28.6
|4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.