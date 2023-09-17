The Seattle Seahawks (0-1) will look to upset the Detroit Lions (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 47 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Lions take on the Seahawks. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Lions vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Lions were winning six times, were losing six times, and were tied five times at the end of the first quarter last year.

Offensively, Detroit averaged 5.8 points in the first quarter (second-ranked) last season. From a defensive standpoint, it gave up 4.8 points on average in the first quarter (22nd-ranked).

The Seahawks were winning after the first quarter in seven games, trailed after the first quarter in six games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games last season.

In the first quarter last year, the Seahawks averaged 5.7 points on offense (fourth-ranked) and surrendered an average of five points on defense (28th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Lions outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, were outscored six times, and were knotted up three times in 17 games last year.

Detroit put up an average of 8.1 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it ceded an average of 6.5 points on defense.

The Seahawks outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games last year, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they tied in the second quarter in one game.

In the second quarter last season, the Seahawks averaged 6.6 points on offense (18th-ranked) and gave up an average of 8.8 points on defense (29th-ranked).

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Lions won the third quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in nine games, and tied the third quarter in one game.

In the third quarter last year, Detroit averaged 5.4 points scored on offense, and it allowed an average of 6.8 points on defense.

The Seahawks outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

The Seahawks' offense averaged four points in the third quarter last season. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 3.6 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In the Lions' 17 games last season, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter 10 times, lost five times, and tied two times.

Detroit averaged 7.8 points scored on offense in the fourth quarter last season. Defensively, it allowed an average of 6.6 points in the fourth quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Seahawks outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, lost four times, and were knotted up four times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Seahawks averaged 7.5 points on offense (fifth-ranked) and allowed an average of 5.8 points on defense (14th-ranked).

Lions vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Lions were leading nine times (6-3 in those games) last season, trailed six times (2-4), and were knotted up two times (1-1).

Detroit posted an average of 13.9 points on offense in the first half last year and gave up an average of 11.3 points on defense.

At the end of the first half last year, the Seahawks were winning 10 times (8-2 in those games) and were behind seven times (1-6).

The Seahawks averaged 12.4 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 13.8 points on defense in the first half last year.

2nd Half

The Lions were outscored in the second half seven times and won the second half 10 times in 17 games last year.

In the second half last season, Detroit averaged 13.2 points on offense (second-ranked). Defensively, it surrendered an average of 13.4 points in the second half (30th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Seahawks outscored their opponent in the second half 10 times, lost that half five times, and tied two times.

The Seahawks' offense averaged 11.5 points in the second half last year. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 9.4 points on average in the second half.

