The Seattle Seahawks (0-1) hit the road to meet the Detroit Lions (1-0) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Lions vs. Seahawks

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Lions Insights (2022)

Last year, the Lions put up three more points per game (26.6) than the Seahawks gave up (23.6).

The Lions collected 380 yards per game last season, just 18.3 more than the 361.7 the Seahawks allowed per matchup.

Detroit rushed for 128.2 yards per game last year, 22 fewer than the 150.2 Seattle allowed per contest.

The Lions had 15 giveaways last season, while the Seahawks had 25 takeaways.

Lions Home Performance (2022)

The Lions' average points scored (33.1) and allowed (25.3) in home games were both higher than their overall averages of 26.6 and 25.1, respectively.

The Lions racked up 412.1 yards per game at home (32.1 more than their overall average), and gave up 398.2 at home (5.8 more than overall).

Detroit's averages of passing yards gained (266.4) and allowed (261.2) at home were both higher than its overall averages of 251.8 and 245.8, respectively.

At home, the Lions accumulated 145.7 rushing yards per game and gave up 137. That's more than they gained overall (128.2), and less than they allowed (146.5).

In home games, the Lions converted 46.8% of third downs and allowed 50% to be converted. That's more than they converted (40.8%) and allowed (45.1%) overall.

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 at Kansas City W 21-20 NBC 9/17/2023 Seattle - FOX 9/24/2023 Atlanta - FOX 9/28/2023 at Green Bay - Amazon Prime Video 10/8/2023 Carolina - FOX

