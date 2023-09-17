Lions vs. Seahawks: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Lions (1-0) match up against the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Before the Lions meet the Seahawks, check out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Lions vs. Seahawks Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Lions
|4.5
|47
|-225
|+180
Lions vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats
Detroit Lions
- The Lions and their opponents scored more than 47 points in 12 of 17 games last season.
- Detroit's contests last season had an average total of 49, two more points than this game's over/under.
- The Lions beat the spread 10 times in 17 games last year.
- The Lions put together a 3-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 60% of those games).
- Detroit played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.
Seattle Seahawks
- The Seahawks combined with their opponent to score more than 47 points in nine of 17 games last season.
- The average over/under for Seattle's matchups last year was 45.4, 1.6 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Seahawks had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- Last season, the Seahawks were the underdog 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.
- Seattle was 1-3 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.
Lions vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Lions
|26.6
|5
|25.1
|28
|49
|12
|Seahawks
|23.9
|9
|23.6
|25
|45.4
|9
Lions Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49
|50.6
|47.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.4
|27.2
|25.2
|ATS Record
|10-5-0
|7-2-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|6-3-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-6
|1-3
|4-3
Seahawks Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.4
|44.8
|46.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.9
|24.2
|25.8
|ATS Record
|7-10-0
|4-5-0
|3-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|3-6-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|6-5
|3-1
|3-4
