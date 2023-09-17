Tigers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 17
Sunday's game features the Los Angeles Angels (68-81) and the Detroit Tigers (69-79) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Angels according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on September 17.
The Angels will give the nod to Reid Detmers (3-10) versus the Tigers and Miguel Diaz.
Tigers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have come away with 46 wins in the 112 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has come away with a win 46 times in 112 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (596 total).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Joey Wentz vs Brandon Williamson
|September 13
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Connor Phillips
|September 14
|Reds
|W 8-2
|Reese Olson vs Derek Law
|September 15
|@ Angels
|W 11-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Griffin Canning
|September 16
|@ Angels
|W 5-4
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Tyler Anderson
|September 17
|@ Angels
|-
|Miguel Diaz vs Reid Detmers
|September 18
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 19
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Reese Olson vs Lance Lynn
|September 20
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Ryan Pepiot
|September 21
|@ Athletics
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Mason Miller
|September 22
|@ Athletics
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Ken Waldichuk
