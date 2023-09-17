Sunday's game features the Los Angeles Angels (68-81) and the Detroit Tigers (69-79) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Angels according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on September 17.

The Angels will give the nod to Reid Detmers (3-10) versus the Tigers and Miguel Diaz.

Tigers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Tigers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have come away with 46 wins in the 112 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 46 times in 112 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (596 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

