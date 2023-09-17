The Detroit Tigers (69-79) aim to add on to their three-game win streak when they face the Los Angeles Angels (68-81) on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Tigers will call on Miguel Diaz versus the Angels and Reid Detmers (3-10).

Tigers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: Diaz - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (3-10, 4.84 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miguel Diaz

The Tigers will send out Diaz for his first start of the season.

The 28-year-old righty will start for the first time this season after pitching in relief six times.

He has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of .00, a batting average against of .105 and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miguel Diaz vs. Angels

The Angels are batting .246 this season, 18th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .429 (eighth in the league) with 215 home runs.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

Detmers (3-10) takes the mound first for the Angels in his 27th start of the season. He has a 4.84 ERA in 137 2/3 innings pitched, with 154 strikeouts.

The lefty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.

Detmers is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Detmers is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

